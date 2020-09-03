Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – September 3rd, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Continued Hot And Humid For The Next Couple Of Days!



This Morning: Fair to partly cloudy, continued warm and muggy with lows in the low & mid 70’s. Also, you can expect some fog again on early Thursday morning.

This Afternoon: Lots of sunshine, hot and humid again for Thursday with highs near 92. Again, the heat index levels will more than likely be right at the century mark of 100. Mainly dry with stray shower over the plateau late.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, continued warm, and muggy for Thursday night with lows in the low 70’s. Some (but not as much) fog forming again.

Tomorrow: A weak cool front will move through Friday with highs near 90, along with a passing shower possible, but don’t expect too much. That should give us a nice Labor Day weekend with some sunshine, drier and less humid conditions. Highs will stay in the 80’s with lows in the mid to upper 60’s.

87 & 66 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

