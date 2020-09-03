Vols Hoping to Rely on Young and Fast Receivers

The Vols have to replace their top two play-makers at receiver this season.

Jauan Jennings and Marquez Callaway combined for over 16-hundred yards receiving last year for Tennessee, and now both wide-outs are in the NFL.

Vols receivers coach Tee Martin will have to rely on several freshmen to step up this fall.

Normally that’s a huge concern, but Martin is excited by what he has seen so far from the new guys, including Malachi Wideman, who was also a stand-out basketball player.

Said Martin:”First thing I would say is speed. That was something we wanted to address in last year’s recruiting class. We want to push the ball down the field vertically. We want to create mismatches on offense, and you can’t do it without speed.”

Said quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke:”I tell you what. We’ve got a lot of speed on the field now, and I know the quarterbacks like that.”

Reporter:”Tee what have you seen so far this preseason from Malachi Wideman?”

Said Martin:”He has probably the most upside. You see basketball transfer to his football game. He plays above the rim. He’s tough. He’s physical. He knows how to body people up.”