Titans Sign Former Patriots Veteran Kicker Stephen Gostkowski

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Titans have changed kickers, agreeing to terms with veteran Stephen Gostkowski and waiving Greg Joseph. The Titans announced the move Thursday morning. Gostkowski (gost-COW-ski) is a four-time Pro Bowl kicker who won three Super Bowls in his 14 seasons with the New England Patriots. He has made 87% of his field goals with the fifth-best field goal percentage in NFL history. Joseph was the Titans’ fifth kicker last season in the NFL’s worst field goal unit. Joseph had been missing kicks in training camp, so the Titans made a move to fix the position.

