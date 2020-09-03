Tennessee Mayor Indicted after state audit into his town

LAFOLLETTE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The mayor of LaFollete, Tennessee has been indicted on charges of misconduct.

Mayor Michael Stanfield was the subject of a state Comptroller’s Office investigation.

They were looking into accusations that he used city crews to do private work.

The audit found that Stanfield ordered city employees and their equipment to work on private property.

Some of the property was his.

And investigators say the mayor then ordered a city employee to lie to state auditors about it.

On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Stanfield on 7 counts of Official Misconduct, Retaliation for Report to Comptroller and Misrepresenting Information to State Auditors.

Stanfield was arrested on Thursday.