Suicide experts: We’ve got more problems these days but aren’t asking for help

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month in Tennessee, and Erlanger Behavioral Health is working help those in need.

According to medical leaders in the state, more people die by suicides than car wrecks.

- Advertisement -

It’s also the top five leading causes of death for people 45 and younger.

Erlanger says people are experiencing higher numbers of depression and anxiety, but most people are not taking advantage of the resources available.

We talked to Eve Nite at Erlanger Behavioral Health Hospital.

“To us that indicates that we’re experiencing a bit of what we’re calling distancing. We have people that are experiencing risk factors for suicide -depression, anxiety, job loss, financial insecurity, illness diagnoses. I really want people to understand that we have great health care, mental health care and physical health care in our area.”

Suicide is also the leading cause of death in Tennessee for ages 45 and older.