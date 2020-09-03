Hamilton County will offer two free meals a day to students

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton county schools will now be providing two free meals a day to all students in the district.
That follows an announcement from the USDA on Monday, and it affects all 44,000 students in the county.
School Board member Tucker McClendon tells us “I think it makes a great deal of difference.”
“I don’t think a kid has to worry about having that 3-4 dollars in their account for a lunch or breakfast.”
“This insures that every single one of our students in Hamilton county doesn’t go hungry and has the opportunity to get a great meal twice a day..and during this difficult time that everyone went through the last 6 or 7 months..its just a little extra benefit for those parents and these students and It’s just a great benefit for them.”
The Hamilton county school district says more information about that program will be released to parents as it gets underway.