Continuous Unemployment Claims Continue to Drop While New Claims Rise in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – Continuous unemployment claims in Tennessee dropped to 184,781 while new claims rose for the week of August 29. The number of new claims is 12,035, an increase from 10,988 the previous week. The previous number of continued claims was 191,204, making 16 straight weeks of decreasing claims. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.
New Hamilton County claims dropped to 505 from 523. Shelby County continues to see the highest number of new claims in the state with 2,407. Davidson County was the second highest with 1,436 new claims and Knox County saw 617 new claims. Rutherford County had 541 new claims.
Statewide Data:
|Week Ending Date
|Number of New Claims Filed
|Continued Claims
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|16,342
|March 21, 2020
|39,096
|16,098
|March 28, 2020
|94,492
|34,570
|April 4, 2020
|116,141
|112,438
|April 11, 2020
|74,772
|199,910
|April 18, 2020
|68,968
|267,053
|April 25, 2020
|43,792
|324,543
|May 2, 2020
|37,319
|321,571
|May 9, 2020
|29,308
|325,095
|May 16, 2020
|28,692
|314,487
|May 23, 2020
|26,041
|310,126
|May 30, 2020
|22,784
|302,260
|June 6, 2020
|21,417
|292,234
|June 13, 2020
|19,925
|280,593
|June 20, 2020
|21,155
|266,596
|June 27, 2020
|22,256
|262,224
|July 4, 2020
|25,843
|256,645
|July 11, 2020
|22,431
|251,924
|July 18, 2020
|25,794
|243,405
|July 25, 2020
|19,461
|242,397
|August 1, 2020
|11,690
|224,093
|August 8, 2020
|10,036
|208,810
|August 15, 2020
|13,806
|204,726
|August 22, 2020
|10,988
|191,204
|August 29, 2020
|12,035
|184,781
|Claims Since March 15
|818,149
|Southeast Tennessee
|New Claims
|Continuous Claims
|Hamilton County
|505
|9,908
|Bradley County
|194
|2,545
|McMinn County
|92
|1,128
|Rhea County
|52
|730
|Marion County
|42
|565
|Polk County
|15
|249
|Grundy County
|32
|264
|Meigs County
|36
|291
|Bledsoe County
|18
|138
|Sequatchie County
|25
|243