Calhoun Enjoys Early Morning Football Practice Sessions

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
11

Calhoun, GA-(WDEF-TV) Before you finish your coffee and doughnuts on Thursday morning, Calhoun is already finished with football practice.

Every Thursday during the season, the Yellow Jackets practice before the sun comes up, hitting the field at 6:30 in the morning. Got to turn the lights on to practice at that hour. Calhoun has been doing this for several years. Head coach Clay Stephenson says they ask the seniors before every season if they want to continue the tradition, and the guys always say yes.

Reporter:”What’s it like being out here before the sun even comes up?”
Said Stephenson:”Oh it’s awesome. That’s the best time of the day being out here on the field and turning the lights on. Getting to go to school and knowing you’ve already got the practice knocked out. It’s a good day. The kids love it. Gives them the afternoon off. Gives them a little extra recovery time before Friday night. And for coaches, we can go pick our kids up after school. Go cut the grass. Stuff we don’t normally get to do during the season. Gives us an opportunity to do that.”

Calhoun opens their 2020 season on Friday night as they visit Dalton.

