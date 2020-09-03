AMC screening 42 again in tribute to Chadwick Boseman

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – AMC theaters will be honoring Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman in select theaters.

The movie chain announced that they will be screening the movie 42 at select theaters.

Some of the movie was filmed here in Chattanooga.

Boseman played Jackie Robinson in the movie.

Jim Reynolds was a home plate umpire in the movie.

He reflects on his time spent with Boseman.

“Overall, the experience was pretty neat for Chattanooga. To see Engle Stadium like that, in the finish product, it was pretty fun. You know that’s one thing, Chad’s gone, but I think for a lot of us that kind of lives on because we see that movie and say, what a talented guy and he had so much going for him. So, that lives on in mind that movie and other movies that he made, that I wasn’t a part of. But I mean, just a young guy, so talented and taken from us so quickly, that touched our lives here in Chattanooga, that means something to me.”

The movie will be available for a discounted price.

Tickets went on sale Tuesday.