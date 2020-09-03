30 Day Extension for Hamilton County’s Mask Mandate

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)- From government officials.

“Not only does wearing a mask protest me from you but it protects you from me” said Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger.

To business leaders.

“For the good of the community it is necessary and I am willing to follow. So everyone can do their part we can step this thing out real quick” said Rocket Fizz store manager Emily Pierce.

The school district.

“Make no mistake, the decision and courage of the mayor to implement a mask mandate had significant impact being able to operate as a school system” said Hamilton County School Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson.

And especially medical experts.

“I can tell you personally form our team of over 50 providers, including our ICU colleagues -an additional 15 there- none of us have acquired Covid-19 direct from a patient. The reason for that is because we wear masks” said a physician in Hamilton County.

Many in Hamilton County approve of the the mask mandate extension.

But some people don’t look forward to another 30 days of masking up.

“I honestly don’t think it protects you much from the virus because I’ve heard a lot of differing ideas” said Hamilton County resident Molly King.

“Personally i don’t think it’s as necessary as the local government might say” said another Hamilton County resident and parent. “My kids have all been in school enjoying it and the mask are difficult to see peoples reaction, teachers faces to understand what’s going on. So I’ll wear it but I rather not.”

Despite what skeptics may think, infectious disease expert Dr. Mark Anderson says research proves the October 8th decision is the best decision moving forward, “Wearing mask, controversial issue but one that has been proven beyond all doubt works to decrease the spread of of this virus.”