Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – September 2nd, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): A Little Hotter And Still Very Humid As We Continue Through The First Few Days Of September!



This Morning: Any leftover showers are through for awhile, but the fog is not. Quite warm and muggy, with lows between 70 & 75 all throughout the viewing area.

- Advertisement -

This Afternoon: After the fog burns off, mostly sunny and dry for Wednesday afternoon. It will be quite hot and humid as well, with highs in the low 90’s. The heat index may be over 100! Take frequent breaks and stay thoroughly hydrated.

Tonight: Fair to partly cloudy Wednesday night, continued warm and muggy with lows in the low 70’s. Also, you can expect some fog again on early Thursday morning.

Tomorrow: Hot and humid again for Thursday with highs near 92. Again, the heat index levels will more than likely be right at the century mark of 100. A late shower or storm may move in from the west, but more than likely, that’ll hold off until Friday.

A cool front will move through Friday with highs near 90. That should give us a nice Labor Day weekend with some sunshine, drier and less humid weather. Highs will stay in the 80’s with lows in the mid to upper 60’s.

88 & 67 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.