Virtual 4 Bridges Art Festival includes livestreamed artist talks

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Every year the 4 Bridges Art Festival showcases artists and their work.

The festival connects the community with over 100 artists, and gives folks the opportunity to check out and buy all types of art.

The event was supposed to happen months ago, but the decision was made to postpone it to September.

“COVID cases began to rise a lot and discussed with the city we realized that a live event just really wasn’t going to happen,” 4 Bridges Arts Festival Director Sarah Moore said.

This year the festival is going virtual.

Through the event platform Socio, a 4 Bridges Arts Festival app was created.

It will host the entire festival.

“The app has all of our artists booths, about 105 artists participating in the festival this year. It has information about all of sponsors and patrons. It has an event game you can play, scavenger hunt. We have music clips from the musicians that play at our festivals sometimes,” Moore said.

In addition, this virtual festival will have livestreams with artists.

14 artists will be participating in the live artist talks, 3 of whom are local.

“I think people when they buy art they want to see the hand behind it. They want to see how it’s made. What goes into it. So this is pretty exciting for us to be able to show that,” Moore said.

“I hope that this is a relaxing experience for people. A fun experience. I’m hoping that we can provide a little bit of fun, brightness and color to peoples’ days in what has been kind of a difficult time right now,” Moore said.