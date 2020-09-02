UTC tracing student contacts with football played who tested positive

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The UTC Covid-19 Campus Support Team has issued a warning for students.

They are concerned about positive tests for members of the football team.

They are tracing contacts the players may have had with other students since August 25th.

“I think it is important to inform the campus of potential exposure after receiving test results from our football student-athletes,” stated UTC Chancellor Steve Angle.

“However, it should also be known that they have been on campus all summer and have done a great job cooperating with our guidelines concerning our COVID-19 protocols. The increased level of testing required by the NCAA helped us to detect a potential problem that we are now handling.”

The team is still in their preseason, which means they are limited to groups of ten for outdoor practice for the next two weeks.

They are scheduled to hold full practices on September 25 for their only game this fall on October 24th.

“All of our student-athletes are subjected to strict guidelines of testing to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” stated UTC Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton.

“We have had processes in place and have anticipated scenarios where we have to adjust our practices and training. As always, the health and safety of our student-athletes is our No. 1 priority, so making this adjustment is an easy decision.”

UTC students with potential exposure are asked to complete the COVID-19 Notification Form, which can be found here and/or to call the campus office of Student Outreach and Support at 423-425-2299.