Red Wolves Face David Beckham Club With Inter Miami

East Ridge, TN-(WDEF-TV) The Chattanooga Red Wolves hit the road against Inter Miami on Saturday. The Miami team is basically the minor league squad of the MLS team and falls under the same ownership umbrella. And one of the Miami owners is soccer legend David Beckham. The global super star was certainly a soccer hero for many of the Red Wolves European players.

For the Red Wolves Steven Beattie and Greg Hurst, David Beckham was their Michael Jordan.

Said Beattie:”Me and about a million other Irish kids had a Beckham jersey.”

Hurst:”I bought his boots when I was younger. I wanted his boots to see if they had the same magic in them as David had, but I never quite got to that level.”

You need magic to bend it like Beckham.

Said Hurst:”Some of the goals he scored were outstanding. Some of his crosses. Like you said free kicks. Things you can only dream of doing for most players.”

Beattie:”I mean he could put that ball wherever he wanted. Up tight. Just under the wall. Whatever you want. I always remember being as a kid out in the park behind my house trying to do a free kick like that.”

It wasn’t just the goals that made Beckham a soccer rock star.

Said Beattie:”I think off the field he was the first with the clothes. The fashion. The hairstyles. All the younger generation. You’re growing up. Nine, ten, or eleven, or twelve. You see all of that and want to emulate that.”

Reporter:”Did you ever wear David Beckham cologne?”

Said Beattie:”I think I got some for Christmas in one of them box sets. He owns boxer shorts. I think I got a few of them David Beckhams. Not his but my own. (chuckles)

He gets better with age I think that fella. My mother still talks about him, so you know he’s doing something right.”

As if that fine looking fella wasn’t famous enough, he of course married a pop star in Spice Girl Victoria.

Said Hurst:”Yeah he must be struggling a lot you know what I mean. (chuckles) I think it’s great that he has decided to start a franchise in the States. I think that raises the profile of soccer here even more.”