Georgia Quarterback Jamie Newman Opts Out This Season

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
0

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) – Jamie Newman, the Wake Forest transfer who was the projected starting quarterback for No. 4 Georgia, is opting out of the season to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft. Newman says on his Twitter account he made the decision to skip the season “after much prayer and discussion with my family.” He says his decision was influenced by “the uncertainties of this year amid a global pandemic.” The decision by Newman leaves Georgia’s quarterback race wide open. Another transfer, former Southern Cal starter, JT Daniels, has not received full medical clearance in his return from a knee injury.

Kirby Smart statement on Jamie Newman decision

- Advertisement -

“One of the guiding principles of both the SEC and UGA return-to-play protocols has been the health and safety of our student-athletes.  We have emphasized continually that any student-athlete who decides to opt-out because of health and/or safety concerns related to COVID-19 would be fully supported to include honoring scholarships, access to academic facilities, etc., and would remain in good standing with the team.  While we will miss him being part of our program, I fully support Jamie’s decision and we will continue to regard him as a Georgia Bulldog.  Certainly we wish him nothing but the best in his quest for an NFL career and he knows he will always have a home at UGA.”

 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Previous articleGordon Lee Hopes to End Playoff Drought This Year
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.