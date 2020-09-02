Georgia Quarterback Jamie Newman Opts Out This Season

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) – Jamie Newman, the Wake Forest transfer who was the projected starting quarterback for No. 4 Georgia, is opting out of the season to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft. Newman says on his Twitter account he made the decision to skip the season “after much prayer and discussion with my family.” He says his decision was influenced by “the uncertainties of this year amid a global pandemic.” The decision by Newman leaves Georgia’s quarterback race wide open. Another transfer, former Southern Cal starter, JT Daniels, has not received full medical clearance in his return from a knee injury.

Kirby Smart statement on Jamie Newman decision

“One of the guiding principles of both the SEC and UGA return-to-play protocols has been the health and safety of our student-athletes. We have emphasized continually that any student-athlete who decides to opt-out because of health and/or safety concerns related to COVID-19 would be fully supported to include honoring scholarships, access to academic facilities, etc., and would remain in good standing with the team. While we will miss him being part of our program, I fully support Jamie’s decision and we will continue to regard him as a Georgia Bulldog. Certainly we wish him nothing but the best in his quest for an NFL career and he knows he will always have a home at UGA.”

