Eric Zumbrun describes his close encounter with a bear in Gatlinburg

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Chattanooga man has gone viral on Tik Tok after a dangerously close encounter with a black bear and her two cubs.

News 12’s Angela Moryan talked to Eric Zumbrun after the memorable trip to Gatlinburg

“At the end you think it’s neat, but when it’s happening you’re like, ‘I don’t know how it’s going to end.'”

Eric Zumbrun’s casual weekend trip to Ankeesta theme park in Gatlinburg quickly became one his family will never forget.

“I went down.. I got fastened coming back up where I couldn’t control the car and I saw them about halfway back up the mountain, and just kind of looked at them and was like, ‘Okay, what do I do now?’ If I hit the mom, she ain’t going to be happy. But if I hit a cub, she’s really not going to be happy. Fortunately, the mom and one cub got over, and the other one went underneath right as I was about to go over.”

A fellow park goer captured the whole encounter on video — and then posted it to the popular video sharing site, Tik Tok.

The clip became a sensation in just hours.

“My brother sent a text. He said, ‘This is a true Depends moment.’ And I was like, ‘Well, I didn’t think about that, but I’ve had other people say the same thing.’ It just happened so fast you don’t really think about it.”

The three-day-old post already has over 10 million views, with more than 1-point-3 million likes at last check. Not to mention the Facebook version that has more than 300 shares, and counting.

“It’s one of those things you never think will happen, in a million years.”

Millions of views from a one in a million experience.

Reporting in Chattanooga, Angela Moryan, News 12 Now.

See the entire video at https://www.facebook.com/groups/954348481346882/permalink/3305908659524174