JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A flag commission voted Wednesday to recommend a new design for the Mississippi flag with a magnolia, the state flower. Legislators decided to retire the old flag with the Confederate battle symbol.

Voters will make their decision in the November election. If a majority of voters say yes, it will become the new state flag. If they say no, the design process will start again – and Mississippi will remain a state without a flag for a while longer.