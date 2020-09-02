Chattanooga Area Food Bank has a mobile pantry

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Area Food Bank’s mobile pantry stopped at Dalewood Middle School on Wednesday.

Officials say many people in our area lack reliable access to transportation as well as good food, so the Food Bank is using a mobile pantry.

- Advertisement -

The food bank says the packages are filled with fresh produce, meat and bread, to ensure they are not only feeding, but nourishing, those who need it most.

Sophie Moore tells us ” It’s not that easy for everybody to come down to the food bank.”

“We want to serve them in their communities. A lot of these parents are picking up their kids up from school, so we can tag this on at the end of the day. And they can get Some help with food.”

The mobile pantries STILL need volunteers.

Contact the food bank if you’d like to help.