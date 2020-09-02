Adult Protective Services officer charged with stealing from an elderly client

TOCCOA, Georgia (WDEF) – A Georgia case worker has been charged with exploiting seniors that were in his charge.

49 year old Ronald Thomas from Athens, GA faces ten counts of Elder Exploitation.

The investigation began on August 21st into a senior’s case in Toccoa, Georgia.

Investigators learned that Thomas was a case worker for Adult Protective Services assigned to the victim.

They say he stole money from his client.

The ensuing GBI says the crimes wee committed in three North Georgia counties… Union, Stephens and Clarke.

Thomas was arrested on Wednesday and has been suspended without pay from the Department of Human Services.