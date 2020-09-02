Adam Duvall Socks Three Homers in Braves Win Over Boston

BOSTON (AP) – Adam Duvall hit three home runs a night after teammate Marcell Ozuna become the first NL player ever to hit three homers in Fenway Park, and the East-leading Atlanta Braves beat the stumbling Boston Red Sox 7-5 to complete a three-game sweep. Ozuna added a tiebreaking solo blast and Freddie Freeman extended his hitting streak to 16 games. Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a solo homer and J.D. Martinez had two hits and two RBIs for the Red Sox, who fell a season-high 13 games under .500.

