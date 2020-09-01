Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – September 1st, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): A Little Hotter And Still Very Humid To Start September!



Any showers will diminish through the morning. We’ll see leftover clouds, warm, and muggy overnight with a lot of fog this morning. Lows will settle into the low & mid 70’s.

Becoming partly cloudy, hot and humid for Tuesday afternoon, with only isolated afternoon showers and storms popping up. Highs will be closer to 90. Overnight, it’ll be fair, but still quite warm and muggy overnight with lows only 72-74. Expect more fog early on Wednesday as well.

Hot, humid, and mainly dry for the mid week with some sunshine and highs Wednesday and Thursday 90-92 with the heart index around 100.

A few showers and possible storms will quickly move through along with a cool front Friday. That may give us a nice Labor Day weekend with drier and less humid weather with highs staying in the 80’s.

88 & 67 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

