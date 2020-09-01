Watch Jumanji: The Next Level at Tennessee Riverpark’s Drive-In Movie Family Night

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Jumanji: The Next Level will be shown at the Tennessee Riverpark Sunday, September 6. The showing is being presented by Friends of the Festival.

Admission is $25 per car. Tickets are available online only at https://www.showclix.com/event/labour-day-weekend-drive-in. No gate sales will be available.

Plan a family adventure for this Sunday to celebrate Labor Day Weekend at Tennessee RIverpark! Friends of the Festival presents a drive-in move family night showing Jumanji: The Next Level at sunset Sunday, Sep. 6, 2020.

The affordable family night is $25 per car. Enjoy the full length feature film on a giant screen from the comfort of your car. Movie audio will be broadcast from your car radio.

We encourage families to pack a picnic or snacks to enjoy; there will be no concessions on site.

The movie starts at 8:20 pm Sunday, Sep. 6, 2020. Gates open at 7pm. Tennessee Riverpark is located at 4301 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga, 37402.

Jumanji: The Next Level is an action, adventure, comedy rated PG-13. It is 2hours 3min in length and stars: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan.