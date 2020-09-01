Titans Looking to Build on Offensive Success With Ryan Tannehill

John Thompson, the imposing Hall of Famer who turned Georgetown into a “Hoya Paranoia” powerhouse and became the first Black coach to lead a team to the NCAA men’s basketball championship, has died at 78.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee scored lots of points and piled up lots of yards with Ryan Tannehill at quarterback over the span of just 10 games. The Titans now get to see how productive this offense can be with Tannehill under center from the start of the season. Coach Mike Vrabel said Tannehill’s mastery of the offense is very important for what the Titans are asking him to do. They averaged 30.4 points a game in Tannehill’s starts last season, third-best in the NFL. Nobody averaged more yards per play than the Titans over the final 10 games.
