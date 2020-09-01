Titans Looking to Build on Offensive Success With Ryan Tannehill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee scored lots of points and piled up lots of yards with Ryan Tannehill at quarterback over the span of just 10 games. The Titans now get to see how productive this offense can be with Tannehill under center from the start of the season. Coach Mike Vrabel said Tannehill’s mastery of the offense is very important for what the Titans are asking him to do. They averaged 30.4 points a game in Tannehill’s starts last season, third-best in the NFL. Nobody averaged more yards per play than the Titans over the final 10 games.

