Police: Woman jumps from car with child to escape kidnapping

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia are looking for a man accused of kidnapping a woman and her 1-year-old child during a carjacking.

Gwinnett County Police said in a statement posted Tuesday on Facebook that the man approached the woman at a Lawrenceville gas station on Aug. 18.

- Advertisement -

Authorities say he punched her multiple times and told her to get in the car, where her child was sleeping.

Police say he then took the vehicle and threatened to kill the woman.

Authorities say the victim jumped out of the moving vehicle with the child.

She has been treated for injuries she sustained from the fall. The child was not injured.