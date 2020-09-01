Marcel Ozuna Rocks 3 Homers as Braves Rake the Red Sox 10-3

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
32

BOSTON (AP) – Marcell Ozuna hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career and had six RBIs to lead the Braves in a 10-3 rout of the Red Sox. Ozuna hit a two-run homer in the first inning, a solo shot in the seventh and a three-run blast in the eighth to become the first National League player to hit three homers in Fenway Park. It was his second multi-homer effort in the last 10 games. Braves right-hander Ian Anderson (2-0) got the win in his second big league start. Alex Verdugo, Rafael Devers and Jackie Bradley Jr. each had RBI singles for Boston. Robert Stock (0-1) took the loss.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePolice: Woman jumps from car with child to escape kidnapping
Next articleVols Coordinators Size Up Tennessee in Fall Camp
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.