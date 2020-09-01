Marcel Ozuna Rocks 3 Homers as Braves Rake the Red Sox 10-3

BOSTON (AP) – Marcell Ozuna hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career and had six RBIs to lead the Braves in a 10-3 rout of the Red Sox. Ozuna hit a two-run homer in the first inning, a solo shot in the seventh and a three-run blast in the eighth to become the first National League player to hit three homers in Fenway Park. It was his second multi-homer effort in the last 10 games. Braves right-hander Ian Anderson (2-0) got the win in his second big league start. Alex Verdugo, Rafael Devers and Jackie Bradley Jr. each had RBI singles for Boston. Robert Stock (0-1) took the loss.

