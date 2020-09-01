Kickoff Time Set For Vols Opener And Two Other Games

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
0

(utsports.com) BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced kickoff times on Tuesday for games that will air on the family of ESPN Networks, including the SEC Network, during the first two weeks of the 2020 season, as well as other select games later in the year.

Tennessee’s first two contests will be broadcast by the SEC Network. The Vols’ season opener at South Carolina on Sept. 26 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET while their home opener against Missouri on Oct. 3 will begin at noon ET.

- Advertisement -

UT’s Oct. 17 matchup against Kentucky at Neyland Stadium will be televised at either noon ET, 3:30 p.m. ET or 4 p.m. ET on the SEC Network, SEC Network Alternate or another ESPN platform.

Following a bye week, the Big Orange will head to Fayetteville, Arkansas for the first time since 2011 to square off with the Razorbacks in a game that will be televised by either ESPN or the SEC Network at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Start times for Tennessee’s six other regular-season contests will be announced at a later date. To find the most up to date 2020 schedule, click HERE.
Tennessee Football 2020 Schedule

Sept. 26 at South Carolina – 7:30 p.m. (SEC Network)
Oct. 3 vs. Missouri – Noon (SEC Network)
Oct. 10 at Georgia – TBD
Oct. 17 vs. Kentucky – Noon/3:30 p.m./4 p.m. (SEC Network/ESPN)
Oct. 24 vs. Alabama – TBD
Nov. 7 at Arkansas – 7:30 p.m. (SEC Network/ESPN)
Nov. 14 vs. Texas A&M – TBD
Nov. 21 at Auburn – TBD
Nov. 28 at Vanderbilt – TBD
Dec. 5 vs. Florida – TBD

All times are EST

Previous articleHeritage Generals Looking to Protect ‘Bazooka Arm’ Quarterback
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.