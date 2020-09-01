Kickoff Time Set For Vols Opener And Two Other Games

(utsports.com) BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced kickoff times on Tuesday for games that will air on the family of ESPN Networks, including the SEC Network, during the first two weeks of the 2020 season, as well as other select games later in the year.

Tennessee’s first two contests will be broadcast by the SEC Network. The Vols’ season opener at South Carolina on Sept. 26 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET while their home opener against Missouri on Oct. 3 will begin at noon ET.

- Advertisement -

UT’s Oct. 17 matchup against Kentucky at Neyland Stadium will be televised at either noon ET, 3:30 p.m. ET or 4 p.m. ET on the SEC Network, SEC Network Alternate or another ESPN platform.

Following a bye week, the Big Orange will head to Fayetteville, Arkansas for the first time since 2011 to square off with the Razorbacks in a game that will be televised by either ESPN or the SEC Network at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Start times for Tennessee’s six other regular-season contests will be announced at a later date. To find the most up to date 2020 schedule, click HERE.

Tennessee Football 2020 Schedule

Sept. 26 at South Carolina – 7:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Oct. 3 vs. Missouri – Noon (SEC Network)

Oct. 10 at Georgia – TBD

Oct. 17 vs. Kentucky – Noon/3:30 p.m./4 p.m. (SEC Network/ESPN)

Oct. 24 vs. Alabama – TBD

Nov. 7 at Arkansas – 7:30 p.m. (SEC Network/ESPN)

Nov. 14 vs. Texas A&M – TBD

Nov. 21 at Auburn – TBD

Nov. 28 at Vanderbilt – TBD

Dec. 5 vs. Florida – TBD

All times are EST