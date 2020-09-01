Heritage Generals Looking to Protect ‘Bazooka Arm’ Quarterback

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
0

Ringgold, GA-(WDEF-TV) Heritage will feature a senior quarterback with a strong arm this season, but will the Generals offensive line be strong enough to protect him.

When head coach E.K. Slaughter looks at his offensive linemen, he must wonder if he’s looking at the wrong position group.
Said Slaughter:”We will be a little bit undersized up front on the offensive line.”
Reporter:”Do you know the average of the line or size of the line last year?
Said Slaughter:”Last year they were probably around 280.”
Reporter:”And what are we looking at this year?”
Said Slaughter:”Probably around 220. (chuckles) So it’s a big difference.”
The lack size of size up front may force some different offensive schemes.
Said lineman Jett Bates:”Well I think we’ve got to use our strengths. We have a little line, so I think screens are going to be a big part of this year’s game. We’re definitely not going to be as run heavy that’s for sure.”
Said quarterback Nick Hanson:”Probably throw a little bit more this year. Probably going to have a do a little different stuff. Make stuff look a little different. Just try to disguise stuff more.”
Reporter:”How is the depth looking for the team.”
Slaughter:”Terrible.” (laughter)
At least coach feels good about his quarterback Nick Hanson.
Said Slaughter:”He’s got a freakin’ bazooka for an arm.”
Hanson threw for 1,700 yards last season.
Said Slaughter:”Having a kid that will be a third year starter that has been in the system. That understands things. You start in a different place when they’re seniors then when they were sophomores.”
With some concerns on offense, the Generals may need to lean on their defense this fall.
Said linebacker Zach Brown:”Last year we had one of the best defenses in the region. So hopefully we can just keep it up.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOoltewah woman finds the man who rescued her family in Easter tornado
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.