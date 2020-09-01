Heritage Generals Looking to Protect ‘Bazooka Arm’ Quarterback

Ringgold, GA-(WDEF-TV) Heritage will feature a senior quarterback with a strong arm this season, but will the Generals offensive line be strong enough to protect him.

When head coach E.K. Slaughter looks at his offensive linemen, he must wonder if he’s looking at the wrong position group.

Said Slaughter:”We will be a little bit undersized up front on the offensive line.”

Reporter:”Do you know the average of the line or size of the line last year?

Said Slaughter:”Last year they were probably around 280.”

Reporter:”And what are we looking at this year?”

Said Slaughter:”Probably around 220. (chuckles) So it’s a big difference.”

The lack size of size up front may force some different offensive schemes.

Said lineman Jett Bates:”Well I think we’ve got to use our strengths. We have a little line, so I think screens are going to be a big part of this year’s game. We’re definitely not going to be as run heavy that’s for sure.”

Said quarterback Nick Hanson:”Probably throw a little bit more this year. Probably going to have a do a little different stuff. Make stuff look a little different. Just try to disguise stuff more.”

Reporter:”How is the depth looking for the team.”

Slaughter:”Terrible.” (laughter)

At least coach feels good about his quarterback Nick Hanson.

Said Slaughter:”He’s got a freakin’ bazooka for an arm.”

Hanson threw for 1,700 yards last season.

Said Slaughter:”Having a kid that will be a third year starter that has been in the system. That understands things. You start in a different place when they’re seniors then when they were sophomores.”

With some concerns on offense, the Generals may need to lean on their defense this fall.

Said linebacker Zach Brown:”Last year we had one of the best defenses in the region. So hopefully we can just keep it up.”