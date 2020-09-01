Hamilton County School Board members sworn in

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The new Hamilton County School Board members were sworn in on Tuesday after the August elections.

Joe Wingate, Tiffanie Robinson, Marco Perez and their families were there for the ceremony.

Perez is the newest face to join the school board.

News 12 asked him what impact he plans to make.

“This is an opportunity to serve the community. I’m very honored. I think right now we have a very unique year ahead of us. I think right now I’m serving what the impact of Covid is so that everybody has what they need in order to continue their education.”

Right now, Hamilton County schools have on-campus classes five days a week until September 11th.