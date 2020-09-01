Get the 4 Bridges Arts Festival app now

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This year’s version of the 4 Bridges Arts Festival is going virtual because of the pandemic.

And the virtual app is available here now. You can find it at the Appler or Google Play App stores.

- Advertisement -

You’ll find information right now on the app for more than 100 artists selling ceramics, paintings, jewelry, prints, woodworking, furniture, and sculptures.

You can also play a scavenger hunt game where you find clues in artist booths.

Win points to win prizes and gift cards from festival sponsors.

Then later this week, (Sept. 3-5) you can connect through the app with the artists live.

14 of the festival artists are giving talks, studio tours and demonstrations and Q & A’s live on the app for the three days.

The 4 Bridges Arts Festival is the annual event by AVA (The Association for Visual Arts).

You can learn more about this year’s virtual festival by clicking here.

An essential part of Chattanooga’s creative capital, 4 Bridges Arts Festival (4BAF) cultivates and inspires an appreciation for the visual arts by creating opportunities for exchange between working artists and the public. This year marks the 20th anniversary of bringing a world class fine arts festival to the Chattanooga area.