Cruelty to Children Charges Filed in Dalton

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF)- Charges have been filed against Geremias Tomas-Deleon and Sammuel Tomas-Bernardo for first degree cruelty to children.

Authorities say an 8 and 5 year old from this home on Janice street walked to the store asking for food.

“A concerned citizen saw what happened, called the police. Officers came out and checked on them and when they checked the home, they found there was no food in the home, there were no adults watching these children.”

The City of Dalton’s Communications Director Bruce Frazier says this case is unusual, “This is honestly the first time that I can remember a story about children leaving the house to look for food.”

News 12 reached out Providence Ministries who provides food for families in need 365 days a year.

Director of Development Brian Croft explains why a situation like this could occur, “Those people obviously didn’t want to reach out, chose not to reach out, or didn’t know how to reach out but this community I truly believe has a lot of resources.”

Frazier says allowing leaving an 8 and 5 year old home alone is a sign of poor judgement, “Certainly you feel more comfortable with teenagers and kids that are able to be more mature. I think a lot of times that may be left up to the parents.”

Deleon and Bernardo were legal guardians of the children.

News 12 asked where the children are place but it has not been confirmed yet.