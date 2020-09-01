City official discusses plan to open YFD centers for virtual learners

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The City of Chattanooga is making plans to open their Youth and Family Development Centers for students.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the centers have been closed.

In one of the Chattanooga City Council meetings Tuesday, Councilman Anthony Byrd asked city Chief Operating Officer Maura Sullivan about when the centers would open back up.

Sullivan did not give a timeline, but said they are monitoring COVID numbers.

She did say that they have been working on a plan to open the centers for virtual learners.

“If we do that we need to keep them safe for those environments. So they won’t be open to the general public still. They will be virtual learning centers for students during this time. So that is the plan that we are working on and going to be bringing it to y’all ASAP,” Sullivan told council members.

According to a Hamilton County Schools spokesperson, they are working with community groups to provide virtual learning centers.

He said the spaces will provide resources for children learning remotely and assist parents needing a safe place for their kids.

They’re working with folks including community organizations, churches and the zoo.