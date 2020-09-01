Chattanooga protesters appear in court

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The protesters facing criminal charges get new court dates.
Marie Mott who is running for the city council district 8 seat was arrested in July on an obstruction of highway or other passageway charge.
Grason Alexandria Harvey was arrested for the same thing.
The incident allegedly happened during a protest in Chattanooga.
Cameron Williams also known as “C-Grimey” was also taken into custody for disorderly conduct.
The three are all scheduled to be back in court on October 8th at 8:30 in courtroom 4.