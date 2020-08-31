Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – August 31st, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): More Unsettled Weather For Monday, Then A Slightly Drier Pattern For Awhile.



This Morning: Monday morning will start on a dry note, but a few areas of fog will be popping up. the Expect lots of cloud cover and muggy conditions.

- Advertisement -

This Afternoon: Storms will start as we get into the early & mid – afternoon. Some will be heavy, and again, possibly contain strong wind gusts. Highs will linger in the mid & upper 80’s.

Tonight: Monday evening will bring more unsettled weather with a few storms hanging around until 8 or 9 this evening. Lows will be between 67 & 73, depending on location.

Extended Forecast: Consistency will rule most of the week ahead. Lower shower & storm chances through six out of the next seven days. Early morning lows will be between 67 & 73 until Saturday morning, and afternoon highs between 86 & 89.

88 & 67 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.