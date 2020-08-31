THP offers photos of suspects for toppling Nashville stature during protest

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – We told you that the Tennessee Highway Patrol is offering a reward for help in catching the protesters suspected of knocking over a statue during the Floyd demonstrations in Nashville back in May.

Now they are offering photos of two of the suspects.

They are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

The Edward Carmack Statue was toppled during the protest in May.

Investigators used video of the event to pick three people suspecting of toppling the statue.

If you have any information that will aid investigators in identifying the individual(s) involved with the vandalism of the Edward Carmack Statue, please contact the THP Criminal Investigations Division at 615-251-5185 with attention to Sgt. Andrew Naylor.