SUMMERVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – The latest nursing home outbreak of the coronavirus is in Summerville, Georgia.

Georgia’s daily survey shows 82 of the 119 residents at Oakview Health and Rehabilitation have tested positive for Covid-19.

- Advertisement -

One has died.

None of the residents have recovered so far.

29 workers at the facility have also tested positive.

The state reports that Chattooga County has seen 171 new cases in the last two weeks.

They have a total of 558 since the beginning.