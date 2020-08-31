Sen. Loeffler comes to Dalton as part of statewide tour

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF) – On Monday, people gathered at Cherokee Brewing & Pizza in Dalton as U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler, (R-Ga.) made a stop in her statewide tour of Georgia.

She spoke on everything from wanting to “drain the swamp” to her support of President Trump and her pro-life, pro-second amendment views.

The co-owner of the WNBA Atlanta Dream even spoke about her objection to the Black Lives Matter organization and the league.

“It has been suggested that I should lose my Senate seat, that I should lose my business and not be a part of my own team. I think that’s wrong and I’ve heard from thousands of people across the country who are saying thank you for speaking up, because in this country we have freedom of expression,” Sen. Loeffler said.

Senator Loeffler is vying for the seat she holds and faces both Democrats and other Republicans like Doug Collins.

On Monday, Collins’ campaign put on social media an old video of Loeffler and former Georgia Governor Democratic Nominee Stacy Abrams hugging.

“Doug Collins has been best friends with Stacy Abrams for 15 years he voted with her 300 times in the state house including votes to water down the second amendment to weaken the second amendment. Look I’m not distracted by those political lies. I’ve been delivering to Georgia. I’m the true conservative in the race and my record shows that,” Sen. Loeffler said.

Among her supporters at her Dalton stop on Monday was Congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Greene got national attention for her past connections with conspiracy theories of which she said she’s moved past.

“Marjorie is fighting to defeat socialism. That’s what I’m focused on. I’m, it’s great to see Marjorie here today. So, I just thank her for coming out,” Sen. Loeffler said.

Loeffler has been in her seat for around 8 months.

After the seat was vacated by Johnny Isakson, she was appointed to it by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

The Governor has thrown his support behind Loeffler.