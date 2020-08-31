Max Fried Improves to 6-0 as Braves Beat Boston

John Thompson, the imposing Hall of Famer who turned Georgetown into a “Hoya Paranoia” powerhouse and became the first Black coach to lead a team to the NCAA men’s basketball championship, has died at 78.
BOSTON (AP) – Max Fried improved to 6-0, Austin Riley had a bases-loaded triple and the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves beat the Boston Red Sox 6-3. Adam Duvall belted a homer over the Green Monster and Nick Markakis had three hits and drove in two runs for Atlanta. Alex Verdugo had three doubles for the Red Sox.
