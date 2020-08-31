LFO Feeling Optimistic About 2020 Season

Fort Oglethorpe, GA-(WDEF-TV) According to the Warriors, LFO’s football team hasn’t looked this good in years. The Warriors are hoping the combination of speed and experience will accelerate LFO over opponents this season.

Said head coach Bo Campbell: “I feel like this is one of the fastest teams that I’ve seen LFO have.”

Speed will be the superlative skill for the LFO Warriors this year.

Said quarterback Malachi Powell: “This is probably one of the most athletic, quick teams that we’ve had in a long time. We’re a lot stronger.”

Said receiver Jevonnie Womble: “Last year’s speed, we were fast but we weren’t as fast as we should have been, and this year, I feel like we’re a lot faster. The line’s faster, wide receivers’ faster, slots’ faster, all that.”

New faces will bring the speed and athleticism in the trenches this year. LFO returns just one offensive lineman.

Said Womble: “I haven’t seen our line this good in so long.”

Said Campbell: “I feel like we’re even faster and quicker up front than we have been. I think this group, their leadership and being more coachable is going to take them far.”

Inexperience up front shouldn’t bother the Warriors too much — as starting quarterback Malachi Powell brings his two years of experience back for his senior year.

Said Powell: “I do feel like I have a lot more experience than a lot of the guys here, and a lot more experience than a lot of the guys on the other teams. I think it’s going to help us a lot whenever it comes down to game play or clutch moments.”

Said Campbell: “It’s humongous. Anytime you have a lot of experience coming back especially at quarterback, it’s something you can’t put a price on.”

