Lawyers offering hotline of free legal advice on Covid-19 issues

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Legal Aid of East Tennessee is Offering a COVID Legal Help Hotline for Hamilton County.

The Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga is funding this hotline.

- Advertisement -

Their goal is to lesson the impact of COVID-19 in the community.

Topics from the hotline will range from Unemployment Compensation, Family Law Matters, Illegal Evictions, and more.

Staff attorney Benjamin Danford tells us “I will likely be talking to some of the callers and other attorneys that are more expert in the particular fields in which the callers need assistance. So, for example, we have an attorney who does a lot of unemployment work and she would be the appropriate person to speak to someone about unemployment issues.”

The free hotline is available now.

Calls are open during business hours, but you can leave a message anytime.