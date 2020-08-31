Lawsuit seeks to block Tennessee abortion reversal law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Abortion rights groups have challenged newly enacted Tennessee law that would require women undergoing drug-induced abortions be informed the procedure can be reversed.

The lawsuit, filed Monday, is the second legal battle targeting a sweeping anti-abortion measure Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed off on earlier this year.

Under the new law, doctors will be required to inform women drug-induced abortions may be halted halfway starting Oct. 1.

Medical groups say the claim isn’t backed up by science and there is little information about the reversal procedure’s safety.

Lee has promised to do “whatever it takes in court” to defend the law.

Statement from Thomas H. Castelli, legal director for the ACLU of Tennessee:

“This dangerous law forces physicians to lie to their patients and provide false and misleading information. We cannot let politicians recklessly put patients at risk – while ignoring science and the Constitution – in order to serve their own personal political agendas. We will not back down in our efforts to stop this law.”