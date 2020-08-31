Kemp extends COVID-19 orders as cases fall in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor is extending the two main executive orders that govern Georgia’s response to COVID-19.

Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday signed a 15-day extension of an order mandating requirements on social distancing and bans gatherings of more than 50 people.

- Advertisement -

The Republican Kemp also extended the underlying state of emergency, giving him power to make other orders, through Oct. 10.

In extending the orders, Kemp made no changes. He didn’t declare teachers as “critical infrastructure workers” which would exempt them from quarantine.

The average number of new infections recorded over the past seven days in Georgia fell to the lowest level since June 30.

Georgia is the sixth-highest state in new cases per capita over the last 14 days.