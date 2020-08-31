Ivy Academy closes for Covid-19 cleaning

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Ivy Academy is shutting its building for a week after finding out on Monday that two people there have tested positive for Covid-19.

Both people were in the building in the last 14 days.

The school does not plan on reopening until Tuesday, September 8th to clean the campus.

They are waiting so long to reopen because of two other possible cases, still waiting on test results.

“Normally, this would be a 48-hour turn around, but there are two other potential cases who were in the building today. By waiting to reopen until Tuesday, there is time for test results from those cases to return.”

The school is switching to virtual learning in the meantime.

The information was released by the school, not part of a Health Department warning.

The Health Department is conducting a trace investigation to see if others may have come in contact with the positive cases.