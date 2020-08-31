Isaiah Mack Hoping to Join Forces With Jeffery Simmons in Making Titans Defense Great

Titans defensive linemen Jeffery Simmons and former Chattanooga Moc Isaiah Mack both enter their second season with the team this fall.

Simmons is expected to anchor the defensive front, while Mack is hoping to impress the coaches enough to earn another season with the boys in blue.

With no pre-season games, Isaiah Mack knows he has to buckle down in practice to ensure he makes the team once again this season.

Mack:”Just trying to improve on a lot of things I thought I didn’t do that well last year like improving on the run. Just trying to take it day-by-day. Just trying to get better every day.”

Working alongside Jeffery Simmons should benefit Mack.

Mack:”A fast, very fast, strong, physical dude. It’s cool playing with him. He teaches me a lot, and I try to learn from him. ”

Simmons:”Just feel great. I feel great. I’ve just trying to keep progressing and get ready for week one against the Broncos.”

Simmons body sounds more like a machine.

Vrabel:”When you track the GPS. To be able to see a guy at 315 or 320 thats running 18 miles-an-hour is pretty impressive.”

Simmons:”I’ve been told this since college ball. When a team sees defensive linemen like big guys running to the ball, teams get worried. Can we really throw screens? Stuff like that.”

Mack:”Like Jeffery said, you never know when the ballcarrier is going to get down. You never know if he’s going to bounce back or someone misses a tackle. Just making sure everbody comes to the party. Make sure everybody gets him down. You never know. Sometimes those are the best time to make or force a fumble.”

The Titans expect Simmons to lead the defensive chase this year.

They’ve already put his picture on a banner outside the stadium.

Simmons:”I’m kind of not worried too much about that especially no banner. I’m just trying to win games. Maybe we can get a Super Bowl banner up there.”