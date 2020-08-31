EPB crews finding Hurricane damage like we saw from tornadoes

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – E-P-B has three crews currently giving a helping hand down in Louisiana.

Officials say most of their work involves rebuilding the electrical network close to Lake Charles.

E-P-B leaders believes relief efforts may take another three weeks.

Grant Carrikel says “According to foreman it was very similar to the tornadoes that hit us in terms of destruction. Some areas are wiped out and it’s a complete rebuild. Other areas are less of a rebuild but there’s still a lot of damage.”

Crews are also focused on rebuilding poles and lines before many return to their homes.