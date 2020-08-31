Coaching great John Thompson of Georgetown dead at 78

WASHINGTON (AP) – John Thompson, the imposing Hall of Famer who turned Georgetown into a “Hoya Paranoia” powerhouse and became the first Black coach to lead a team to the NCAA men’s basketball championship, has died at 78. His death was announced in a family statement Monday. No details were disclosed. One of the most celebrated and polarizing figures in his sport, Thompson took over a moribund Georgetown program in the 1970s and molded it into a perennial contender, culminating with a national championship team anchored by Patrick Ewing in 1984. At 6-foot-10, with an ever-present white towel slung over his shoulder, Thompson literally and figuratively towered over the Hoyas for decades, becoming a patriarch of sorts after he quit coaching in 1999.

By JOSEPH WHITE, AP Sports Writer