CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day.

The purpose of the day is to reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths and remember those who have passed away from a drug overdose.

The Hamilton County Coalition is still having virtual overdose prevention training’s.

The training’s help identify signs of an overdose and teaches you how administer narcan.

Vanessa Spotts, from the Hamilton County Coalition, says, “So, we do the training no matter where you are. We can do it virtually that way you can do it from home day or night and then you tell me if you need narcan and then I make arrangements to get that narcan to you normally within 48 hours. In some locations, we have places where there’s narcan available and I can direct you to where you can go pick that narcan up.”

