Trump Boat Parade

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Trump boat parades have recently become a trend in several states.

Both the Hamilton and Bradley County Republican Party’s met up today for their own boat parade.

Dozens of boaters traveled five miles on the Hiwassee.

Some people also watched from the Highway 58 bridge.

Members of the Bradley County Republican Party tell News 12 that this event is important to gain morale ahead of the election.

“Well we hope that President is re-elected” said Loretta Lowe. “That’s what our mission is. Our goal is to have President Trump re-elected to save our country from the liberal mob. The liberal mob is attacking us all over America and leaving destruction in the path.”