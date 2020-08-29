Red Wolves find ruthlessness against Revolution

Angela Moryan
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Red Wolves were able to relieve the scoring pressure off forward Greg Hurst Saturday afternoon against the New England Revolution II. In a “must-win” game by Coach Jimmy Obleda’s standards, the Red Wolves scored four goals by three different forwards. Ricky Ruiz combined with Ricardo Zacarias for the first just 10 minutes in. Then Marky Hernandez punched in two before halftime. Last year’s leading scorer Steven Beattie got his first goal of the season in the second half, thanks to a beautiful set up by Ronaldo Pineda in the 88th minute.

Red Wolves break the winless drought with a 4-0 shut out victory. Chattanooga travels to Fort Lauderdale next weekend for a Saturday match at Fort Lauderdale FC.

The Red Wolves and Revolution also participated in the USL League One league-wide protest to start the match. Both teams took a knee before the first whistle for seven minutes in protest of racial injustices around the country.

