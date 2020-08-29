McKamey Animal Center Adoption Extravaganza

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Many furry friends went home today thanks to the McKamey Animal Center.

The animal shelter hosted an adoption extravaganza event offering friendly deals for aspiring pet owners.

Due to the shelter rescuing many animals from Hurricane Laura’s path, the facility was at maximum capacity.

There is still a need for more adoptions and foster homes.

“If you can’t adopt, consider fostering. We still need to get more animals out” said Mindy Kolin of the McKamey Animal Center. “We’re treating a lot of heart-worm dogs and we would love to get them into a foster home where there’s no other animals or you have a separate space where they can just calmly in a loving home just recuperate. Making more room for us to treat more heart worm.

You do need to fill out a potential adoption application on the Mckamey Animal Center website.