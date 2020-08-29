Laura victims may go weeks without power; US deaths reach 14

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) – The death toll from Hurricane Laura has risen to at least 14, and hundreds of thousands of people across Louisiana are still without power or water. Officials said Friday that those services could be knocked out for weeks or longer along parts of the Gulf Coast. Laura made landfall as one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. Most of the deaths were from trees crashing into homes or from carbon monoxide poisoning tied to generators. Meanwhile, the hurricane’s remnants drifted north and threatened to bring flooding and tornadoes to Tennessee.

By MELINDA DESLATTE and STACEY PLAISANCE

Associated Press